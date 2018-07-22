Google rumored to launch a new Pixelbook alongside Pixel 3 this fall w/ thinner bezels

Last year’s Pixel launch delivered a lot of new products, and the Pixelbook was one of the most interesting. Today, we’re getting word that a second-generation is incoming for this fall.

According to well-known leaker Evan Blass, Google is preparing to launch the second generation of its Chrome OS flagship, the Pixelbook, this fall. The device would be unveiled alongside the company’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones.

Blass says that this new second-generation Pixelbook would launch at this event and start shipping out to customers before the year lets out. Last year, the original Pixelbook started shipping just a few weeks following its announcement.

We don’t know much about what would be new on this machine, but Blass says one area of improvement will be the bezels surrounding the display. With Chrome OS constantly emphasizing Android apps and tablet mode, this is a move that certainly makes sense.

Google is, of course, also rumored to bring the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL as the headliners of this event. A Pixel Watch is also heavily rumored to arrive, as well as a new generation of Pixel Buds.

Add to this fall hardware lineup a second-generation Pixelbook, with smaller bezels, scheduled to ship before the end of the year. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 22, 2018

No matter how you slice it, the Pixelbook is still the best Chrome OS device on the market today. It has killer performance, an amazing keyboard, and one of the best builds out there today. However, visually the display is a low point to the design.

Bezels make sense on a tablet, but with a keyboard permanently attached, it just feels behind the times when the competition is light years ahead. Slimming them down is a great idea for the second-generation, and who knows, the trend might extend down to other Chromebooks over time as well.

