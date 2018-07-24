G Suite accounts with 2FA Security Keys have had ‘zero’ reported, detected hijackings

On the consumer front, G Suite is comprised of Gmail, Docs, Hangouts Chat, and more, while administrators have access to a set of security features. The Security Center is gaining a new investigation tool to find threats. Meanwhile, Google highlights that with Security Keys there have bene “zero reported or detected hijackings” of G Suite accounts.

Earlier this year, G Suite added a security center that acts as a unified dashboard with analytics and safety recommendations to flag threats. Security metrics available at a glance include suspicious device activity, visibility into how spam and malware are targeting users, and ratings to demonstrate the effectiveness of security policies.

The new investigation tools helps identify security issues using advanced search capabilities. Admins and security analysts can search organization-wide across Gmail Drive, device logs, and other data sources. Upon identifying threats, triaging capabilities include deleting malicious email from user inboxes, examining Drive files being shared externally, and halting sharing permissions.

On a larger scale, the new tool can identify correlations in data, perform device analysis to suspend across and wipes devices that are compromised, and audit Drive files. The Early Access Program is available here.

Also on the security front, Google yesterday detailed that its over 85,000 employees have not been successfully phished after implementing physical security as a form of two-factor authentication. Today, Google touted on stage that G Suite customers using Security Keys have had “zero” reported or detected account hijackings.

These affordable, physical devices replace passwords and one-time codes, connecting to computers via USB-A or USB-C. At sign-in, users tap a physical button on the small device to confirm the process.

