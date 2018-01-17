G Suite adds new security center w/ unified dashboard, analytics, & recommendations

G Suite is rolling out a new security center that will provide administrators of large organizations with a unified dashboard, analytics to flag threats, and “health” recommendations to better protect users.

The tool features a unified dashboard that provides a “bird’s eye view” on several important security metrics, including suspicious device activity, visibility into how spam and malware are targeting users, and ratings to demonstrate the effectiveness of various security policies.

Meanwhile, new security analytics allow admins to flag threats.

For example, your team can have visibility into which users are being targeted by phishing so that you can head off potential attacks, or when Google Drive files trigger DLP rules, you have a heads up to avoid risking data exfiltration.

The last part of the center is a “Security health” section that analyzes existing policies and provides “customized advice” in checklist form on how to improve user and data security.

These recommendations cover issues ranging from how your data is stored, to how your files are shared, as well as recommendations on mobility and communications settings.

The new security center tool is only available to administrators of G Suite Enterprise editions and is soon rolling out to all.

