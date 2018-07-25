110: Android P DP5/Beta 4, Titan Security Key, Assistant winning | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got the release of Android P DP5/Beta 4, a new Titan Security Key from Google for 2-factor authentication, and the latest test shows Assistant in the lead.
9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Android P Developer Preview 5 rolling out to Pixel and Pixel 2, final beta before launch
- Here’s everything new in Android P Developer Preview 5 [Gallery]
- How to sideload the Android P Developer Preview 5 OTA on Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
- Essential Phone picks up latest Android P update just an hour after Google Pixel
- Google unveils 2FA ‘Titan Security Key’ w/ custom firmware, coming to Google Store
- Latest test shows Google Assistant as the clear leader in smartphone digital assistants
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!