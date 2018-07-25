Android P Developer Preview 5 rolling out to Pixel and Pixel 2, final beta before launch

The final Android P Developer Preview is rolling out today and brings the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system closer to a public launch. Developer Preview 5 is officially the “release candidate for final testing” and should be very similar to what consumers will install later this summer.

Today’s Beta 4 update includes a release candidate build with final system behaviors and the official Android P APIs (API level 28), available since Beta 2. It includes everything you need to wrap up your testing in time for the upcoming official Android P release.

Past releases introduced and refined the completely redesigned gestural system navigation, Recents view, revamped Quick Settings, and added smart AI-powered features like Adaptive Battery and Brightness. Release notes for Beta 4 are available here.

Android P DP4 system images are available for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL, with those on the Android Beta Program receiving an update notification shortly. If you need help, be sure to check out our guide on how to enroll in the Android Beta Program or on how to manually install or sideload DP5.

Factory images and OTAs for build PPP5.180610.010 can be installed immediately for those who don’t want to wait for the Beta.

