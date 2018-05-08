How to enroll in the Android P Beta Program

At I/O 2018, Google announced that it would be rolling out the second Developer Preview build of Android P and along with it, the P Beta Program. Just like with Android Oreo’s Beta Program, you enroll in the program online and shortly after, Google will send an OTA update to your registered device. Here’s the how to enroll and unenroll in that program…

Before getting to the instructions, there are several things to note. First, not every Android phone is eligible for the Beta Program. Eligible devices include the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL. If you own any of these devices and they’re tied to your Google account, they should work with the Beta Program. Second, just remember that this is still an early beta build of Android P which means there will be bugs and things might be broken. Make sure to read through all of the known issues Android P’s Developer Preview release notes.

If you have one of the other phones that will be a part of the P Beta, you can check this page for a download link. Unfortunately, each phone’s OEM will be handling the update process.

How to enroll in the Android O Beta Program

Open a web browser and go to google.com/android/beta Sign in with the Google account that is used on your Android device(s) Once logged in, you should see a list all eligible devices. The list should look something like the image below When ready, select the Opt in button and agree to the beta program Shortly after, you should get an update notification on the device that you enrolled. If you don’t, you can check for the update by going to Settings > System > About > System updates After installation, your device will continue to get future beta updates when they’re made available

Note: It is always a good idea to backup any important data before upgrading to Android P just in case something happens

How to unenroll from the Android P Beta Program

Before you unenroll, make sure to backup all important data as your device will get wiped Open a web browser and go to google.com/android/beta Sign in with the Google account that is used on your Android device(s) Once logged in, you should see a list all eligible devices. The list should look something like the image below When ready, select the Opt out button Shortly after, you should get an update notification on the device that you unenrolled After installation, your device will be running the latest stable build of Android made available for it

