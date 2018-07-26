Samsung Galaxy Note 9 teaser hints at a bigger, longer lasting battery [Video]

We’re just two weeks away from Samsung’s official launch of the Galaxy Note 9, and ahead of the event, the company is starting to release some official teasers. Today, the company is teasing better battery life…

It’s been rumored for quite a while that Samsung was planning to focus in on improving battery life on the Note 9, and this new teaser seemingly confirms that. Samsung says that this teaser, along with more to follow, are designed to highlight pain points where technology lets you down and that change, aka the Note 9, will fix that.

For the Note 9 itself, several rumors have pointed to a 4,000 mAh battery being included. If that does turn out to be true, it would likely mean a significantly longer lasting battery, but it’s interesting to see Samsung make that move. In the past, bringing the battery size up hasn’t worked out all that well. Hopefully, though, Samsung will have learned from those mistakes.

Samsung will officially “unpack” the Note 9 at an event on August 9th. The device is expected to have a slightly altered design with new colors, refreshed specifications including the Snapdragon 845, and a new S-Pen with extra features.