‘Pixel Stand’ is likely Google’s wireless charging dock for the Pixel 3 w/ Assistant features

While the design and renders of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL extensively leaked earlier this year, the majority of specifications and features are still unknown. One rumored capability is the addition of wireless charging, with the Google app today revealing a Pixel-branded accessory with Assistant features known as the “Pixel Stand.”

Nintendo Switch

The Google app in June included work on a category of wireless chargers refered to by the codename “dreamliner.” This Android service — similar to the Now Playing and Active Edge services for the Pixel 2 — was unearthed during the Android P developer preview.

Additionally, the charge status is likely noted on the Pixel’s At a Glance widget on the homescreen, as well as possibly on the lockscreen and always-on display. There could be an ecosystem of “dreamliner” docks from multiple manufacturers, with evidence now emerging of Google creating its own for Pixel phones.

Version 8.14 of the Google app today revealed the “Pixel Stand” and features like Google Assistant integration. When users grant trust to a specific Pixel Stand, Assistant will be able to answer queries with personal information, like your calendar, even if the phone is locked. This “personalized help” also includes suggestions and taking actions.

<string name=”trusted_dock_action_text”>I Agree</string> <string name=”trusted_dock_cancel_text”>No thanks</string> <string name=”trusted_dock_message”>Your Assistant can use your personal info to make suggestions, answer questions, and take actions for you when your phone is locked and on your Pixel Stand</string> <string name=”trusted_dock_title”>Get personalized help when your phone is on your Pixel Stand</string>

While today’s strings have no overt connection to wireless charging, the Pixel 3 leaks and renders that have surfaced point to a glass rear that would be conducive for conductive charging. Taken with “dreamliner” and the fact that most consumers would not be interested in a pure physical dock — even with Assistant capabilities, the presence of wireless charging capability is very likely.

The Pixel Stand is presumably launching alongside the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL later this fall, with the rest of 2018’s Made by Google lineup.

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: