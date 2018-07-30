LG Signature Edition (2018) launches w/ V35 design, 256GB storage, zirconium ceramic back

LG’s smartphone division has been struggling for a while now, but that hasn’t stopped the company from releasing new devices. This week, LG is launching its latest ultra-premium Android smartphone with the Signature Edition (2018).

Last year, LG launched its first Signature Edition device based on the LG V30. It offered improved specifications and a better ceramic build, and now the 2018 refresh is offering much of the same. The design here is essentially the same as the V35, which is essentially the same as the V30. In short, the design here hasn’t really changed.

Like the previous Signature Edition, this refresh has a zirconium ceramic back which is “difficult to process” but leaves users with a device that is tough to scratch and offers great durability. Unlike last year, though, the phone is available in both black and white colors.

As far as specifications go, the Signature Edition (2018) arrives with a Snapdragon 845, 6GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a Quad-DAC, and a 6-inch OLED QHD+ display. There’s also a dual-16MP rear camera setup which includes LG’s AI camera features.

Pricing on this device lands at a whopping KRW1,999,800, or about $1,800 USD, and includes a few extra goodies along with it. For one, there’s a pair of B&O over-ear headphones included in the box which are worth ~$500 on their own. There’s also an after-sales personal assistant for customers who purchase the product, as well as the ability to engrave your name on the product.

LG will officially launch the Signature Edition (2018) on August 13th. Only 300 units will be sold.

