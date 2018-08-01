Pixel Visual Core support arrives for Moment Pro Camera app on Google Pixel 2 devices

One of the best parts of using Google’s Pixel 2 is the camera, and what makes it even better is the Pixel Visual Core which some third-party apps can take advantage of. Now, the Moment Pro Camera app is adding support…

This update comes as no surprise. Moment first announced its Pro Camera app for Android devices about a month ago, and at the time the company confirmed to us that the app would deliver support for Google’s Pixel Visual Core in a future update. This adds it to the small list of other apps, including Snapchat and Instagram, which actively take advantage of Google’s custom hardware.

Once you’ve updated the app through Google Play, accessing the HDR+ mode which takes advantage of the Pixel Visual Core on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is pretty simple. Just tap on the “format” button in the app, and tap on the new HDR+ option. When in use, this option will use the Core to improve the photo, delivering results just as good as Google’s native camera app.

Moment’s full changelog for this new update is below, and the app is available to download on Google Play for $1.99.