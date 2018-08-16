Firebase gains In-App Messaging, new Crashlytics integrations, more

Firebase, Google’s cloud-powered app development platform, is receiving a major update including a fresh look and interesting new features for user interaction and crash management.

The first thing you’ll notice on your next visit to the Firebase Console is that the Project Overview page has been redesigned to be more in-line with Google’s Material Theme. It also now includes more info on notifications, active tests, usage data, and performance statistics.

In addition to this, a new service is launching today: In-App Messaging, which allows for custom interactions between apps and users based on context, or targeted promotions. These come in the form of pop-ups and banners that can be fully customized for your apps’ needs.

Messages can be customized by format, color, and CTA, allowing you to keep your messages on brand with your app. In-App Messaging is also integrated with Google Analytics for Firebase and Firebase Predictions, making it easy for you to target messages based on user profile data (language, app version, country), current behavior (purchases, screens visited, buttons clicked), and their predicted future behavior (likelihood of spending, risk of churning).

Google is also introducing some new integrations for Firebase Crashlytics, with the ability to export directly to Google BigQuery. This will allow developers to better organize incoming crash report data. Also launching soon is the ability to create issues in JIRA from a reported crash. BigQuery support will be live today, with JIRA integration rolling out in the coming weeks.

Firebase Cloud Messaging, the replacement for Google’s original Cloud Messaging platform, is also getting a fresh coat of paint, with a new dashboard:

The new FCM reporting dashboard gives teams a central place to view key messaging stats like sends, impressions, and opens, so they can easily understand how their messages are performing. In addition to aggregating all these statistics, the reporting dashboard also gives you insight into your API sends from the console, for the first time.

You can read more about the updates, including improvements to Cloud Firestore and Cloud Functions at the Firebase blog.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: