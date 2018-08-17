OnePlus 6T to arrive in October w/ slightly higher price, launching on T-Mobile

OnePlus has been growing a lot year by year, and its latest OnePlus 6 is the most popular device yet. But given the company’s launch schedule, we’re not too far off from the OnePlus 6T, and today we’re getting some new details on that phone.

CNET today reports that OnePlus’ next smartphone, presumably called the OnePlus 6T, will be launching this October. The OnePlus 6 landed in May, so giving about 5 months between launches is more or less in line with the company’s schedule over the past couple of years. Apparently, the trend with higher prices is also going to continue with the 6T allegedly going to up to $550, a $20 increase from the OnePlus 6. That price has not been finalized, though.

Not too long after the launch of the OnePlus 6, the company stated that it had some pretty big ambitions for its future. That included a 5G device, and also partnering with a US carrier. Apparently, this next launch will be the device hitting a carrier, specifically T-Mobile.

OnePlus smartphones have always worked with T-Mobile, but the version launching in carrier stores will reportedly be “optimized” for T-Mobile’s network including 600MHz support, while global and unlocked variants will continue working on GSM carriers. The report further mentions, though, that there could be a “hiccup” with this in getting approval for the phone on T-Mobile’s network.

The only hiccup with the US launch could come from the testing required by T-Mobile to get certification on the network. OnePlus is still in the process of getting what’s known as “technical approval” at the carrier, according to one person. Failure to get the approval could cause a delay with the carrier launch.

9to5Google’s Take

I think T-Mobile is the perfect partner for OnePlus to launch with. Both companies have a tendency to reach the “Android fanboys” that already buy OnePlus phones, and OnePlus’ affordable price tag would be an easy sell in T-Mobile stores. Also, a magenta OnePlus 6T would look amazing.

