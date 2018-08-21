How to track your weight, workouts, and blood pressure with Google Fit

Many strive to better take care of their health, but often it can get lost in the daily routine. There are plenty of apps out there to help with that, and Google Fit is one that’s often neglected. Now that a fresh redesign it out there, let’s take at how to track your weight, workouts, activity, and blood pressure with Google Fit.

How to track your weight, workouts, activity, and blood pressure with Google Fit

Tracking your weight

Tracking your workouts

Tracking activity (workouts that weren’t actively tracked)

Tracking your blood pressure

1. How to track your weight with Google Fit

One of the most common reasons people use fitness apps is to keep tabs on their weight, and Google Fit makes it pretty easy to track your weight on a regular basis. Once you’ve stepped off the scale with your weight noted, simply press the + button in the bottom right corner of the app to track your weight with the date and time in tow. Fit will remember your previous weight in this tracker to make it easier to input. Once you’ve adjusted it, simply tap “Save” on the top right corner to add it to the tracker.

Tip: You can view your weight history on the Home tab by scrolling down and clicking the Weight section. From there, you can see your weight over time, including your loss or gain over the course of days, weeks, etc.

2. How to track your workouts with Google Fit

If you want to better track your workouts with Google Fit, that’s pretty easy too. Google Fit can track a variety of workouts from simple things like walking or yoga all the way to more obscure forms of exercise such as rock climbing, surfing, or even flossing (because we live in that kind of world).

To track a workout, you’ll want to open the Google Fit app and select the + button in the bottom right corner. From there, tap the Track Workout option and choose an activity. Once selected, press start and then get going on your workout. When you’re done, simply stop tracking in Google Fit and you’ll be good to go. Google Fit will automatically calculate the Move Minutes and Heart Points as well as adding the workout to your Journal.

3. How to track your activity with Google Fit

If you did a workout but forgot to track it with Google Fit or used another service to do so, it’s still pretty easy to add that data to the app. Press that + button in the bottom right corner and then tap the Add Activity button. From there, you can select the activity, the time it occurred, and fill out the time spent, any notes, and also fill in any other data you might have concerning the activity.

4. How to track your blood pressure with Google Fit

The last metric Google Fit can track is your blood pressure. Unfortunately, most smartphones don’t pack the hardware needed to do this aside from a couple of Samsung devices. However, if you get your blood pressure checked, you can easily keep track of it within the app. Simply press the + button in the bottom right corner, tap add blood pressure, and adjust the dials as needed, then hit save at the top to keep that noted in Google Fit.

