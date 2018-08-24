Google France shuts down official Google+ page, directs followers to Twitter & Facebook

Google+, despite a collection of passionate users, has never been all that much of a success for Google. Now, hilariously, Google is shutting down one of its official pages on the social network and directing users to the competition.

As first spotted by an Android Police reader, Google France announced this week that its official page on Google+ would be shutting down this weekend. In a final post, the page directs its followers to keep up with Google France on Twitter and Facebook for updates. Of course, the Google+ page itself wasn’t all that active anyway, with the last post before this one being a whopping 46 weeks previous.

Jokes aside, it’s pretty sad to see this happening. If Google itself can’t see the value in keeping an official page alive on this platform, what message does that send to users?

Google+ has been around for several years at this point, and it’s never managed to really takeoff despite the company’s repeated attempts. Personally, the nail in the coffin for me was the rampant spam that took over the network in 2016/2017.

For now, Google+ is still alive, but maybe this is a sign of things to come?

