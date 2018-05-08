Google’s Digital Wellbeing will help you understand smartphone habits, view usage, focus on the important things

With how dependent people have gotten on technology, the amount of screen-time can get concerning. Announced at I/O 2018, Google’s Digital Wellbeing initiative should help you curb your usage.

First, Google will begin monitoring and report how much you use your phone and different apps. As you can see from the image above, Android will show you how much time has been spent using the handset and a breakdown of what apps were used during that time.

This leads to a new limit feature that lets you set custom timers to help remind you to take a break from either your phone or even specific apps. When you leave the app after you reach the limit, the application’s icon will be grayed out to help not reopen it later.

