Lenovo’s new Smart Home Essentials lineup works with Google Assistant, starts at $29

IFA 2018 is in full swing and today, Lenovo has a ton of new products to unveil. Included in the company’s lineup is a new collection of smart home accessories which start at just $30.

Lenovo’s new “Smart Home Essentials” lineup is going official this week and works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, with Lenovo placing a bit of extra attention on compatibility with its Smart Display.

The first part of Lenovo’s new collection of smart home products is the Lenovo Smart Plug. This product simply allows users to control the power of any device plugged into it, and it works with any outlet. The company mentions that this product connects over 2.4GHz wireless, supports a max current of 15A, and max power of 1800W. The compact design also means that it won’t block the other outlet on your wall. Pricing lands at $29 and the Smart Plug will launch in November.

Along with that, Lenovo is also launching its own connected lighting with the Lenovo Smart Bulb. Also launching in November for $29, this bulb connects without a hub to give you simple control over your home’s lighting. The bulb has an adjustable white tone between 2700K and 6500K at 800 lumens (60W equivalent). The bulb also connects over 2.4GHz wireless and has a 15,000-hour+ lifetime rating.

Finally, Lenovo is also launching its own security camera. The Lenovo Smart Camera costs $99 and records 1080p video with 2-way audio, a 355-degree horizontal field-of-view and a 120-degree vertical field-of-view. It also has cloud storage available, Android and iOS apps available, and uses microUSB for power. Lenovo says this product will launch in Q1 of 2019.

