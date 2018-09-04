Google Photos users in Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands can now order photo books

Google Photos’ photo books, like many Google products, started out with availability in the United States. The product has been rolling out to several other countries around the world over the last month or so, and now the latest group of countries are seeing availability starting today.

If you live in Spain, Italy, or the Netherlands, you can buy a Google Photos photo book starting today. This comes after the product came to Germany on August 14th, as well as the UK And France on August 21st.

Photo books are incredibly easy to make—even on your phone. They’re beautiful, high quality, with a clean and modern design. And thanks to our powerful search technology, your photos are already organized by the people, places, or things that matter. Once you select the photos, Google Photos will find the best shots for you—removing duplicates and poor quality images. All that’s left for you to do is make a few tweaks and place your order.

For those that don’t remember, photo books were announced back at Google I/O 2017. In the US, pricing starts at $9.99 for one of the smaller softcover books, and $19.99 for a hardcover option. I’d expect pricing in the countries added recently to more match up, more or less.