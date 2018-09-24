143: Google Pixel 3 leaks, Google Discover, Chrome 69 (not) tracking | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got more leaks of the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL, the introduction of Google Discover and more Google Search news, and Google Chrome 69 doesn’t track your search history.
9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Official-looking Google Pixel 3 & Pixel 3 XL marketing images leak in black and white
- Google Feed rebranded to ‘Google Discover’ and coming to mobile web, Search
- Google Images gets desktop redesign with mobile site adding Google Lens
- Google Search adds subtopics to filter results, Activity cards, and AMP stories
- Google Chrome 69 doesn’t automatically track your history when you log in to Google services
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!