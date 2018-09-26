Google offering Project Fi credit to subscribers impacted by Hurricane Florence

As the Carolinas continue to recover from Hurricane Florence, Google over the past two weeks has helped get information out and launched a new donation matching campaign. Project Fi is now offering a $20 credit to subscribers impacted by the storm.

Yesterday, Google began emailing Project Fi customers with billing zip codes in areas affected by Hurricane Florence. The $20 credit towards the monthly bill will automatically be applied “over the new few days.”

Whether you’re searching for resources or reaching out to loved ones, we know it’s critical for you to stay connected. Over the next few days, we’ll be automatically applying a $20 service credit to the accounts of those impacted by Hurricane Florence (based on billing zip code). If you have any other questions or concerns, please know that our support teams stand ready to help and can be reached by dialing 611.

The Google MVNO’s offer is standard practice during and in the aftermath of major natural disasters. Project Fi did the same after Hurricane Harvey last year and it joins other company relief efforts.

Just last week, Google began matching up to $1 million in user donations towards the American Red Cross, while also matching up to $500,000 from Googlers. Meanwhile, the company and uBreakiFix are repairing damaged Pixel phones for free.

The states in Florence’s path are home to more than 2,000 Googlers and their families, and 10 Google offices and data centers. We’re mobilizing a group of volunteers who will be ready to quickly help provide connectivity to the hardest hit areas.

