Google donating up to $2 million for Hurricane Florence, Typhoon Mangkhut recovery

Ahead of hurricanes and other natural disasters, Google often activates its SOS Alert feature to get emergency information to users in impacted areas. That was the case with Hurricane Florence, with the company now matching up to $1 million in donations for recovery efforts. The company is also contributing to Typhoon Mangkhu relief.

Hurricane Florence made landfall as a Category 1 storm last week on September 14th. Fortunately weakening from a Category 4 earlier in the month, it made records as one of the wettest storms to strike North and South Carolina with devastating rain, flooding, and wind.

Google.org is matching up to $1 million in donations from the public, while matching up to $500,000 from Googlers. Benefiting the American Red Cross, 100% of funds will provide immediate relief to impacted communities. Users can donate towards Hurricane Florence recovery on Google.org.

The states in Florence’s path are home to more than 2,000 Googlers and their families, and 10 Google offices and data centers. We’re mobilizing a group of volunteers who will be ready to quickly help provide connectivity to the hardest hit areas.

Meanwhile, Google CEO Sundar Pichai yesterday announced a similar pledge for Typhoon Mangkhut. It impacted the Philippines, Hong Kong, and China.

Our thoughts are with those impacted by this month's catastrophic storms. @googleorg and Googlers are committing $1M to #TyphoonMangkhut recovery, and we continue to match donations up to $1M for #HurricaneFlorence at https://t.co/XjekG3bPs8 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) September 18, 2018

