Google partners w/ uBreakiFix for free Pixel repairs for Hurricane Florence victims

Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas hard last week and the aftermath is still affecting millions of people along the East Coast. Now, Google is working with a long-time partner to fix Pixel devices that were damaged in the storm.

Announced on its blog today, uBreakiFix and Google are working together to offer free repairs for those who had their devices damaged during Hurricane Florence. Users affected in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina can get a free repair for a Pixel/XL (2016), Pixel 2, or 2 XL free of charge. These free repairs cover water damage and cracked screens and last through October 19th. No appointments are needed and any uBreakiFix location in affected areas are able to assist.

This isn’t the first time Google has partnered with uBreakiFix for this sort of deal either. When Hurricane Harvey struck Texas, the two companies also offered free repairs to affected customers, and uBreakiFix continues to offer walk-in repairs for all Pixel devices.

If you were affected by Hurricane Florence and your device was damaged in the process, you can head to uBreakiFix’s website to check out a list of locations where you can get your phone fixed.

