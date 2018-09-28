147: Wear OS redesign rollout, Google Pixel 3, Podcasts casting | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got Wear OS redesign rollout, Google Pixel 3 stories, Google Podcasts gets Chromecast support, and the latest deals from 9to5Toys.
- Google starts rolling out Wear OS redesign today w/ revamped navigation, ‘proactive’ Assistant
- Every single Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL render and photo leak, in chronological order [Gallery]
- One Google Pixel 3 & 3 XL colorway is reportedly called ‘Sand’
- Chromecast support in Google Podcasts rolling out more widely
- Score the Google Pixel/XL from $190 Prime shipped, today only (Refurb, All-time low)
- RAVPower’s 7.5/10W Wireless Charger comes w/ QC 3.0 Adapter for $20 (Reg. $30)
