One Google Pixel 3 & 3 XL colorway is reportedly called ‘Sand’

The Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL color options — besides black and white — are one of the only things that haven’t quite yet been nailed down about the phones. We have some hints to go off of, but nothing solid quite yet. Now, one reliable leakster says “Sand” is one of the color options…

We already know that both “black” (probably “Just Black”) and “white” (probably “Clearly White”) are going to be color options for both the smaller Google Pixel 3 and the larger Google Pixel 3 XL. What isn’t clear is which additional colors will be available, if any.

So far, a Japanese teaser site has been our best source for a guess that’s more than just random. That site had pages that many assumed corresponded to the device’s colors: white, black, and a sort-of “mint”. An additional page found in the code of the site suggested there may be a pink-ish hue coming as well.

Now, Roland Quandt of WinFuture (you may know him as the same guy that recently brought us a whole slew of official press renders of both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in both white and black) says that a “third” Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL color called “Sand” will be available.

There is indeed a third color for the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. It's called "Sand". — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 28, 2018

We don’t know exactly what this “Sand” color may be, but it would make a lot of sense if it’s referring to the pink-ish hue we found in the code of the Japanese teaser site. Pink sand is indeed a thing, and the pink color we saw on the site definitely wasn’t of the bright pink variety.

“Sand” alone seems like an odd name given the tradition of “Kinda Blue,” “Just Black,” “Clearly White” and other humorous names. Maybe it’ll be “Pink Sand” or “Sand Pink”. Or maybe this “Sand” color is not pink at all and completely unrelated to random code we found on Google Japan teaser site.

Clearly, this is just speculation for now. Hopefully we’ll know more about the additional colors as the launch of the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL nears. he Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL will launch at Google’s annual “Made by Google” event on October 9th in New York City.

What Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL colors are you hoping to see? Let us know in the comments.

