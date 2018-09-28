Google Store launches Repair Center for Pixel and Pixel 2

Ahead of new phones debuting next month, the Google Store is launching a new Repair Center geared towards out of “out-of-warranty” devices. In the past, official repair options were few and far between, but users now have the option of dealing with Google directly.

A part of the Google Store, the Repair Center (via Android Police) is currently available for Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL devices that are no longer covered under warranty. This is already the case for the first Made by Google phones, and would nearly be for the Pixel 2 if Google did not extend coverage an extra year due to earlier screen issues.

Users can send a device directly to Google, with the entire process taking 7-10 business days after shipping. There are three steps to the Repair Center:

Tell us what’s wrong: Identify your device and the problem, and we’ll give you an estimate for the repair. Back up and reset your device before sending it: All data will be permanently erased from your device before we inspect and repair it. We’ll inspect and repair: After we confirm the problem and the repair cost with you, we’ll start repairing your device.

To “Start a repair order,” users are asked to enter their IMEI/Serial number and detail all issues with the device. You can select from a grid of options, with each providing a list of exact problems.

As part of entering the IMEI, Google will check if you are still under warranty. If not, users are provided several shipping options, including prepaid packaging, on how to send in the device. At the end, a repair estimate will be provided. For example, a battery repair costs $309 for the Pixel 2.

This program appears to be fairly new with Google’s own support pages noting how the U.S. repair program is “currently expanding” and that it’s “adding more customers every week.” Regardless, Google offering a first-party solution is overdue and very much welcomed.

