Nvidia Shield TV comes w/ a free Google Home Mini for hands-free voice commands

Android TV’s current flagship device is still the Nvidia Shield TV, and the popular set-top box adds a lot through its Google Assistant integration. Now, Nvidia is tossing in a special treat for new Shield TV buyers – a free Google Home Mini.

Running from today, October 1st, through October 27th, new Shield TV buyers can get a free Home Mini with their purchase. This promotion works with any Shield TV model, remote included or not, and works at both Best Buy and Walmart through their respective websites.

Nvidia’s Android TV box has special Assistant integration that allows it to accept commands from a Google Home Mini or any other Assistant speaker just like a Chromecast would. This includes turning the device on, playing specific shows, movies, or videos through various services, and much more. Nvidia lists a few examples below that are available now, and more are apparently coming “later this month.”

Simply say, “Hey Google” + “Turn on SHIELD”

“Play Sharp Objects on SHIELD”

“Show me pictures from New Zealand on SHIELD”

“Play Imagine Dragons on SHIELD”

