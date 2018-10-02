Google Pixel Slate benchmark reveals Core i7, 16GB RAM, and other specs

Last week, we were finally able to assign a possible product name to the Nocturne Chrome OS convertible that we’ve been tracking for the past several months. While we are already aware of various components, a new benchmark today provides our first look at Google Pixel Slate specs.

Earlier today, a “Google nocturne” device passed through Geekbench (spotted by Phone Arena). The benchmark reveals an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8500Y with 16GB of RAM.

According to Intel, this dual-core processor has a base frequency of 1.5GHz and Max Turbo of 4.2GHz, as confirmed by the benchmark. It scored 3767 in single-core and 8022 in multi-core performance, with a bevy of other test results also available.

These specs are consistent with a top of the line configuration, and matches the current maxed out Pixelbook. Given that this configuration last year costs $1,649, it’s more than likely that Google will offer several models, including ones that are more affordably priced for entry-level consumers.

The test was performed using Geekbench for Android, with the operating system interestingly identified as Android 9. At the moment, Chrome OS still uses 7.1 Nougat to run the Play Store and Android apps. However, Google did detail plans at I/O 2018 to introduce Android Pie this fall. It appears that the Pixel Slate might be one of the first Chrome OS devices to launch with Pie.

Meanwhile, the Pixel Slate is also the first Chromebook to feature a fingerprint sensor and only the second Chrome OS tablet device. Thanks to a leak by keyboard maker Brydge we also have a general idea of the tablet’s design.

