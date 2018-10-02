Google Pixel Slate: Everything we know about Google’s new flagship convertible tablet so far

Last week, it was reported that Google is planning to soon launch its first Chrome OS tablet, the so-called Google Pixel Slate. This comes as a little bit of a shake-up to the previously biennial schedule of Google’s Chrome OS device releases. Between leaks and details in code, we actually know a decent amount about the upcoming device. Here’s all of it in one place.

A brief history lesson

While the Pixel Slate will be the first Chrome OS tablet Google has released, it is not the company’s first attempt at doing so. When the beloved Pixel C tablet began development in 2014, it was originally intended to ship with Chrome OS instead of Android. The project was scrapped back then because Google didn’t believe that Chrome OS was ready for the touch-centric navigation required by tablets.

Clearly, enough has changed in the past few years that Google now feels comfortable releasing a Chrome OS tablet. So let’s dive in and see what they have in store for us.

Google Pixel Slate – Design

First and foremost, let’s take a second to appreciate the sleek, modern style of the Google Pixel Slate. We have two leaked renders of the device. (Note that the keyboard shown is third-party.)

As you can see from the renders, if we use the USB-C port as our reference, the Pixel Slate seems to be a very thin device.

It’s noteworthy that these renders do not show any sort of the usual Pixel styling, such as a two-tone rear. The renders are also not fully accurate in that they lack cameras and the ambient light sensor. (Not to mention the extremely dated screenshot of Chrome OS used.)

The deep ocean blue color shown looks incredible, but, given the unofficial nature of the renders, we can’t know for sure if that will be an official device color. I’m admittedly hopeful for it to be accurate, as I think it looks gorgeous.

Google Pixel Slate – Features

With the Pixel Slate, Google seems to be trying to develop the ultimate all-in-one mobile device. Starting from the stable foundation of Chrome OS, Google has recently added Linux app support. Stacked on top of that, the already stellar Android app support in Chrome OS is getting an upgrade to Android Pie, which may come to the Pixel Slate first, judging by a recent leak via Geekbench.

Looking ahead, it seems Google is even testing the device to prepare it to possibly dual-boot Windows 10. I doubt this will be a launch feature, but I’d be happy to be proven wrong during the Made by Google event.

Google also seems to be putting a great deal of work into making the Pixel-exclusive (and coveted by many) Google Camera app for Android work correctly on the Pixel Slate. Included in this port is Portrait mode, also known as the bokeh effect.

With all the other great features coming to the Google Pixel Slate, fingerprint authentication is the icing on the cake. Brand new to Chrome OS, fingerprint authentication should bring a much-needed boost to the convenience, quickness, and security of Chromebooks.

What we think the Pixel Slate will look like based on Brydge’s leaked renders

Google Pixel Slate – Specs

Between information found in Chrome OS code about the ‘Nocturne’ prototype and details in a leaked benchmark test, we’ve gotten a fairly deep understanding of the kind of mobile powerhouse the Pixel Slate will be. Notably, the benchmark appears to be from some sort of high-end model. This makes it hard to say for sure what some of the lower models’ specs might be or if they even exist.

Processor

The benchmark indicates an i7-8500Y processor, from Intel’s Amber Lake family of processors, which boasts a base clock frequency of 1.5GHz, and a turbo frequency of 4.2GHz. Considering this is likely the high-end model, and that there’s only three processors in the Amber Lake family, lower models might use the i5-8200Y processor. This model isn’t too much of a downgrade, offering 1.3GHz base speed, and 3.9GHz turbo.

Memory

It’s not yet known what RAM options the Google Pixel Slate will offer, but judging from the benchmarks discovered earlier today, higher models will offer 16GB of RAM, like the Pixelbook before it. We’ll might see at least one model with 8GB of RAM as well.

Storage

Like the Pixelbook before it, lower Pixel Slate models will likely offer eMMC storage, and higher models will have a much faster NVMe solid state drive. The sizes for each option are still unknown as of this writing.

Screen resolution

The one thing that should remain consistent across models is the screen resolution. Every Google Pixel Slate will have a 3000×2000 screen resolution given current evidence. This is a significant increase over the Pixelbook’s 2400×1600 screen.

Cameras

Introducing a great camera app (with in-demand features like Portrait mode) would be pointless without backing it up with good camera hardware. The Google Pixel Slate features both front and rear facing cameras, which is new to the Chrome OS Pixel line. Up front for your selfie-taking pleasure, is the Sony IMX319, and around back for portraits and more is Sony IMX355. More exact details of what these cameras are capable of will surely come out in the coming days.

Google Pixel Slate – Accessories

Now, a high-end consumer device like this is surely destined to launch with a variety of accessories. On the first-party side of things, the existing Pixelbook Pen will most likely also work on the Pixel Slate.

Google is also developing an official, attachable keyboard for the Pixel Slate, similar to what’s available for Microsoft Surface devices. Last month, we got a very brief sneak preview at what may be this accessory and its dark, rounded keys. There’s hints in Chrome OS code that this keyboard may also be capable of folding while attached, to hold the device upright for movie watching purposes.

As for third-party extras, only one or two accessories have leaked for the Google Pixel Slate. The two devices leaked are both keyboards from high-end tablet keyboard maker Brydge. One is a direct alternative to Google’s official attachable keyboard that will turn the Pixel Slate into a laptop-style device. The second keyboard looks like a traditional wireless keyboard, and was tagged as a “desktop” keyboard. This likely means it’s intended for a different device altogether.

While these are the only accessories we know of, these are almost certainly not the only ones that will launch. Google has been partnering with dozens of accessory makers as part of its “Made for Google” program, which has undoubtedly not quite hit its stride since announcement last year.