‘Google Pixel Slate’ is the name of the first Pixel tablet/convertible, aka ‘Nocturne’

We’ve been talking about ‘Nocturne,’ also known as the first Google Pixel tablet/convertible, for quite some time. But now we have an official name for the device: Google Pixel Slate.

The new comes from Android Police’s David Ruddock, who says Pixel Slate is indeed “the name of Google’s first Chrome OS tablet.”

We got our first look at the device we strongly believe to be ‘Nocturne’ earlier this month, thanks to a leak from keyboard accessory maker Brydge’s website. We exclusively reported that Brydge was working on keyboard hardware for Google Pixel tablet/convertible hardware.

Some things about the renders leaked from Brydge’s website seem unusual for a Google hardware device, but we’ve largely chalked that up to this being an imperfect render done by Brydge based on dimensions provided by Google. Real marketing images of the tablet have yet to leak.

Interestingly enough, we’ve been using the Google Pixel Slate name (which we got from a tipster) in our Alphabet Scoop podcast for several months. Our understanding, which was recently debunked by the Google Home Hub leak, was that Pixel Slate was the name for a Smart Display device.

For all we know, it may have been originally intended for a Smart Display device (especially since the Home Hub has a tablet-esque screen). Clearly, Google has settled on it for the tablet.

