Hands-on: Google’s Voice Access app now out of beta, allows full hands-free control [Video]

Voice Access is now out of beta with the accessibility service allowing you to control your Android device without touching the display. Available on the Google Play Store, it should give millions around the globe the ability to get more from their smart devices.

Google recently announced the full release of the accessibility option via the Google Accessibility Blog.

Why Voice Access is great for phone users w/ disabilities

If you don’t quite understand the benefits of this system, in the U.S., almost 20% of the population suffers from some form of mobility impairment that potentially affects their hand motor functions. Voice Access can help those with Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, arthritis, spinal cord injury, and more.

The power of Google Assistant helps Voice Access to provide a completely hands-free experience that could potentially benefit millions around the globe. The system uses keywords, numbers, and easy-to-remember commands for a smooth experience.

How Voice Access works

Voice Match is also used to ensure that you are the only person able to control your device whilst using Voice Access. This combination means you only need to say “Ok Google” to control your device with these spoken commands for opening apps, navigating between screens, and editing text hands-free.

Here are a few of the core commands you can use:

Navigate any screen by saying “Go back” or “Go home.”

Interact with the current screen by saying “Click next” or “Scroll down.”

Edit text and dictate by saying “Type hello” or “Replace coffee with tea.”

Access on-screen help by saying “What can I say?”

Stop Voice Access by saying “Stop listening.”

Other commands also include: “Open Google Play Store,” “Turn on Wi-Fi,” or “Set a timer for 5 minutes.” An extended command list can be found in the Voice Access settings by selecting or asking to “Show all commands.”

How to download Voice Access

To get started using Voice Access, you can click this link to head directly to the download page on the Google Play store and is compatible with any Android device running Android 5.0 or higher.