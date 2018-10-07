Google rolling out first Project Stream invites for console gaming right in Chrome

Earlier this week, Google announced Project Stream as a “technical test” to solve the hardest problems associated with making AAA console titles playable right in desktop Chrome. This evening, Google is beginning to roll out the first Project Stream invites to users.

Google is working with Ubisoft to beta test Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on the new Project Stream platform ahead of a general release. Available on desktop Chrome, invitees will be able to play the latest in the long-running Assassin’s series without having to download and install a file in the tens of gigabytes.

Live the epic odyssey of a Spartan hero Starting today, you and other Project Stream testers get to play this game free until January 15, 2019. No catch, just embrace your inner legend and then tell us what you think of this new way to play. Remember that you need to be at least 17 years old and in the U.S. to play this game.

Similar to how streaming revolutionized access to music and movies, Google posits that the same proliferation could occur in gaming. It also comes amid rumors that the company is working on a full-fledged game streaming service to compete with the likes of Microsoft Xbox and Sony PlayStation. Codenamed Yeti, it is rumored to work with just a Chromecast-esque streaming dongle.

The first invites began rolling out this evening, with Google noting that acceptances will be sent out in rounds over the next two months. Users will get $10 of in-game currency to spend, while creating a Ubisoft account is also required.

The included setup code only works on one account and applies access to that specific Google login.

Hop on a computer that has a reliable internet connection (don’t worry, we’ll run a quick test for you later). You won’t be able to play on a phone or tablet. Use your code to get started. You’ll also need a Google Account and a recent version of Chrome, but we’ll help if you don’t have those already. Create a Ubisoft account for your game if you don’t already have one. Once you click “Play,” you’ll need to sign in. Plug in your controller or mouse & keyboard and start playing. Try wired USB controllers like DualShock 4 or Xbox One and 360 controllers.

Users can play this Project Stream game until January 15, 2019. Unfortunately, Google notes that there is no saved progress or carried-over achievements to the game’s final version.

Sign-ups are still open with Google specifying connectivity speeds of at least 25 megabits per second for Project Stream. Users also need to update the browser on Mac, Windows, Linux, and Chrome OS to version 69 or above. Wired controllers are supported, while trackpads are not recommended.