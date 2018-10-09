Google ‘Home View’ is a dashboard with easy home controls for Home Hub, Home app

Google Home Hub went official today and along with it, Google is announcing some big changes for its Home control strategy. In addition to voice controls, the new “Home View” dashboard will enable easy controls.

The best gifts for Android users

Google Home View takes Google’s massive collection of compatible devices and makes them all accessible through an easy to use dashboard. This dashboard enables control for lights, thermostats, smart locks, and more, all through a smart display or through the Google Home application. Similar to Apple’s Home app, you can see everything from one interface and interact with devices in one place without the need for third-party apps.

As of now, Google hasn’t mentioned when this functionality will be rolling out. Presumably, the Home Hub will ship with this functionality enabled and the Home app will be updated shortly after. We’ll continue to update this article with more details.

Developing…

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: