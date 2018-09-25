Hands on: Google Pixel 3’s new live wallpapers bring irresistible ambient effects [Video]

One of the more underrated parts of Google’s Pixel devices, if you ask me, has been their fantastic wallpapers. Since the original Pixel, I’ve ended up sticking with the wallpapers pre-installed on the device most of the time. Now, as the Pixel 3 approaches, we’ve got our hands on the new live wallpapers from that device, and they have some neat tricks in tow. Let’s take a closer look…

A leaked Google Wallpapers APK revealed earlier today that Google is including a whopping 28 new live wallpapers on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. These new wallpapers have a variety of different designs that range from real-life locations to abstract art. There’s something here for everyone, and I personally really like the majority of them.

Each wallpaper reacts to something in some way. For example, the “Bloom” and Burst” options react to touch and long-presses, while others like the “City Silhouette,” “Light the Way,” and “Marvelous Marble” all react to the time of day. Some even pull data from Google Maps.

What makes these wallpapers really unique and fun, though, is that they extend to the Pixel’s ambient display. This is similar to Samsung’s “Infinity” wallpapers. On the Pixel, though, these wallpapers all have a slightly different effect that extends the general look to your ambient display. For some, this is an outline, for others a texture or shape, and for some even a little character. It’s a really good look and it spruces up the ambient display a lot.

My personal favorite, pictured above, is the “Light the Way” option which shows a small town during the day and changes to a night view with lights later in the day. When on the ambient display, the road is traced out in black and white with lights from the houses as well.

Here’s what all 28 live wallpapers look like in action

In the video below, we’ve gone through and showed each and every one of these new live wallpapers in action from the effects on-screen to the ambient display.

If you’re interested in trying these wallpapers out for yourself, XDA-Developers has a port available that works on any Android smartphone. You’ll obviously need to proceed at your own risk since it requires sideloading an APK, or you can head to our post this morning to get stills.

What’s your favorite?

With so many options to choose from, everyone’s going to have a personal favorite. In the poll below, let us know what yours is!

