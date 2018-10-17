160: Google Lens, Spotify for Wear OS, Pixel 3 Titan M chip | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got a hodge podge of random stories. Google Lens, Spotify on Wear OS, and Google details its Titan M chip in the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL.
- Google Lens testing import feature to analyze any image on your phone
- Spotify debuts new Wear OS app w/ Connect integration, music controls
- Google details how its Titan M chip makes the Pixel 3 so secure
- Titan M mitigates Meltdown-like attacks on Pixel 3, can support U2F with side buttons
