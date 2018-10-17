OnePlus 6T will ship with Android Pie, updates for OnePlus 5, 3 apparently delayed

Android Pie has been slowly rolling out to the Android ecosystem over the past few months, and OnePlus recently launched the update for its OnePlus 6. Now, we’re getting a few new details about the company’s plans for Pie, including confirmation that the OnePlus 6T will ship with the latest OS.

By no means should it come as a surprise that OnePlus’ latest smartphone will be shipping with the latest OS available from Google. With Pie already available to OnePlus 6 owners, it was very much expected that the OnePlus 6T would ship with the same version in tow. Confirmation on this front comes from none other than OnePlus’ CEO himself, Pete Lau over Weibo (via Android Authority).

OnePlus previously spoke about the software on this upcoming smartphone on its forums, confirming a “new UI” and reworked navigation gestures. Lau’s mention, though, was our first official confirmation that Pie would be shipping with the OnePlus 6T.

Further, Lau gave an update on when to expect Android Pie on some older OnePlus devices, and it isn’t great news.

While OnePlus is still planning to deliver Android 9 Pie on its OnePlus 5/5T and OnePlus 3/3T smartphones, the update has apparently been delayed. It’s unclear exactly why OnePlus has delayed the update, but Lau said it is “taking longer than expected.”

Originally, these devices were set to get Pie by the end of the year, but that timeline is questionable at this point.

