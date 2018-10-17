YouTube for Android adds official beta program, here’s how to sign up

Google seems to always be testing out new changes to the YouTube platform, but recently not all users have been happy with being a part of that. Now, a new YouTube beta program has been opened up for the Android app to test out changes before they hit the public.

Noted by Android Police, Google has just opened up a new YouTube beta program for its Android application. This program promises to give users the ability to “test features that haven’t been released to the public.”

It’s unclear if YouTube plans to restrict changes in testing on the platform to this app version exclusively, but it seems like this will be primarily for major changes with server-side tests still going out to standard users as is the case with many other apps.

The Android Beta Program is open to all Android app developers. As a YouTube beta tester, you’ll be able to test features that haven’t been released to the public. These features could become available to the public in the future.

How to sign up for YouTube beta on Android

If you want to sign up for YouTube’s new beta channel on Android, it’s pretty easy to do so. The quickest method is to head over to the YouTube Play Store listing from your Android device and scroll down the listing. Towards the bottom, you should find an option to sign up for the beta which is a simple one-tap option. Alternatively, you can visit Google’s dedicated sign-up page to complete the process for your account.

