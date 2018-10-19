162: Pixel 3 ‘Voice Match’ and Verizon locked, $40 for Google apps in EU | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got a couple Pixel 3 stories about it losing Voice Match to be replaced with personal Assistant results, Verizon Pixel 3s are locked, Google charging $40 per phone for its apps in the EU, and some deals.
9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Google Pixel 3 can’t be unlocked with ‘Voice Match,’ replaced w/ ‘personal’ Assistant results
- Verizon Google Pixel 3 is SIM-locked, will need to be unlocked to use on other carriers [Update]
- Google charges as much as $40 per Android phone for its app suite under EU ruling
- Protect your Pixel 3/XL before it arrives w/ these case deals from $3 Prime shipped
- Outfit your new iPhone X/S/Max/R or Google Pixel 3 with a Ringke case from $4
- Preorder two of the new Google Home Hubs at Costco for $250 shipped, a $50 savings
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!