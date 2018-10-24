OnePlus 6T reportedly passes Verizon certification, to work with the network at launch

It might actually be happening folks. After a report earlier this month revealed that the OnePlus 6T might work on The Big Red, a follow-up report has revealed the certification has gone through. OnePlus 6T Verizon compatibility might actually work at launch.

Stepping back to last week, a report claimed that network sources were confirming that the OnePlus 6T was in testing for use on Verizon Wireless’ LTE network. However, because the certification process doesn’t always work, we had to take even the hope that the report was true with a big grain of salt.

Today, though, PCMag is back with sources claiming that the OnePlus 6T has passed Verizon’s certification process. If true, that means this new device will work on the nation’s largest carrier out of the box, no updates required. Of course, this certification isn’t completely needed as long as the right hardware is in place, but as we’ve noted recently with the Razer Phone 2, getting certified clears up some headaches.

It’s a green light for Big Red at OnePlus. Sources told us today that the upcoming OnePlus 6T phone has passed Verizon’s certification labs, meaning that the unlocked model of the new cult smartphone will be the first OnePlus phone to run on the US’s largest wireless carrier.

Further, PCMag reiterates previous reports that OnePlus is planning a launch on T-Mobile for the OnePlus 6T. That combined with OnePlus 6T Verizon compatibility is apparently part of a “two-pronged expansion plan” for the company in the US market.

The OnePlus 6T is set to debut on October 29th at an NYC event.

