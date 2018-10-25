Here’s another look at Samsung’s take on Android 9 Pie from Galaxy S9+ beta

Last month we got our first peek at what Samsung has planned for Android 9 Pie thanks to a gallery of leaked screenshots. Today, we’re getting another look at the company’s take with a newer build. Here’s what Samsung Android Pie looks like on a leaked Galaxy S9+ beta build.

Courtesy of an Android Police reader, there are a whole lot of new screenshots floating around which show off what Samsung’s take on Android 9 Pie looks like. Unlike the early look last month, this appears to be a much later build that’s nearly ready for Samsung’s official beta rollout. XDA-Developers reported recently that the update will be available “very soon.”

With these latest screenshots, we can see Samsung’s core interface for Pie, as well as several of the app redesigns. The company’s take on Pie actually keeps a lot of Google’s designs only slightly altered, but there’s a clear Samsung design language going throughout the interface, and it actually looks pretty good.

A common thing we’re seeing so far is a lot of huge headers which push content further down on the display. It seems like a lot of wasted space at first glance, but it also seems to put commonly used tools in easy reach.

Samsung’s take on the “overview” screen is very similar to Google’s, but with a “Clear All” button conveniently included. There’s also another look at Samsung’s upcoming gesture navigation here, as well as the updated dialer.

The Samsung Android Pie update doesn’t seem to completely revamp the system, but it does have a pretty clean look which is vastly improved from what we saw a few weeks ago. Samsung has yet to publicly confirm any details about this update, but given the leaked builds and their completeness, I’d wager we’ll see an official beta program open up sooner rather than later. The slideshow below has several more screenshots from this latest leaked build.

