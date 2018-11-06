OnePlus 6T, Xperia XZ3, Nokia 8.1 & more receive ARCore support

Google has been pushing for consistency in augmented reality on the Android and Chrome OS platforms. A new class of devices has been added to Google’s master list of ARCore-compatible devices. Included are some of the latest phones from Huawei, OnePlus, and Sony.

This year, Google has been pushing for both more devices and more uses for its ARCore platform. Just last month we saw the relaunch of the ARCore-powered AR Stickers as ‘Playground’ with a variety of new sticker packs, and Pokémon GO received an ‘AR+’ upgrade on ARCore compatible devices.

Today, Google has officially updated its list of ARCore certified devices to include 10 more phones, heavily featuring handsets from Huawei, with additional appearances from Nokia, OnePlus, Samsung, Sony, and Xiaomi.

Here’s the full list of new devices added to the ARCore compatibility list:

Huawei Honor 8X

Huawei Honor View 10 Lite

Huawei Mate 20X

Huawei Porsche Design Mate 20 RS

Nokia 8.1

OnePlus 6T

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017), Galaxy J7 Pro – (SM-J730 models)

Sony Xperia XZ3

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

