Pokémon GO AR+ comes to ARCore Android devices for more realistic gameplay

While the fervor around Pokémon GO has decreased since its 2016 debut, the game still has a solid following and is continuously adding new features. The latest is an enhanced AR+ mode on Android that takes advantage of ARCore for a more realistic experience.
The Niantic game helped popularize the concept of augmented reality with a passthrough mode that turned on your rear camera to catch Pokémon. In AR+ mode on supported devices, Pokémon will be displayed to a fixed point in the real-world.
Users can walk towards or around the Pokémon that in turn can sense your proximity and speed. In the game, this allows for bonus points, but could also scare away the Pokémon if you walk too fast towards it.
As you walk up to a Pokémon, it scales in size and will notice your movement! Get up close before you throw your Poké Ball to make the Pokémon easier to catch, and even earn an Expert Handler bonus!! Or you can tap the camera icon to take a photo of your subject in the environment around you.
On Android, AR+ requires ARCore supported device running 7.0 Nougat or above. Many devices including the Google Pixel and Pixel 2, Samsung, and LG flagships support Google’s platform for mobile augmented reality. The current list of supported devices is below.
Version 0.123.1 of Pokémon GO is rolling out now via the Play Store.
|Acer
|Chromebook Tab 10
|
LG
|G6
|
Samsung
|Galaxy A5 (2017)
|
Asus
|ROG Phone
|G7 One, G7 ThinQ
|Galaxy A6 (2018)
|Zenfone AR
|Q6
|Galaxy A7 (2017)
|Zenfone ARES
|Q8
|Galaxy A8, Galaxy A8+ (2018)
|
|Nexus 5X
|V30, V30+, V30+ JOJO
|Galaxy Note8
|Nexus 6P
|V35 ThinQ
|Galaxy Note9
|Pixel, Pixel XL
|V40
|Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge
|Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
|
Motorola
|Moto G5S Plus
|Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+
|Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL
|Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus
|Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+
|
HMD Global
|Nokia 6 (2018)
|Moto X4
|Galaxy Tab S3
|Nokia 6.1 Plus
|Moto Z2 Force
|Galaxy Tab S4
|Nokia 7 Plus
|Moto Z3, Moto Z3 Play
|
Sony
|Xperia XZ Premium
|Nokia 8
|
OnePlus
|OnePlus 3T
|Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact
|Nokia 8 Sirocco
|OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T
|Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ2 Premium
|
Huawei
|Honor 10
|OnePlus 6
|
Vivo
|NEX A
|nova 3, nova 3i
|NEX S
|P20, P20 Pro
|X23
|Porsche Design Mate RS
|
Xiaomi
|Mi 8, Mi 8 SE
|Mate 20 Lite
|Mi Mix 2S
|Y9 2019
|Pocophone F1
Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: