Pokémon GO AR+ comes to ARCore Android devices for more realistic gameplay

While the fervor around Pokémon GO has decreased since its 2016 debut, the game still has a solid following and is continuously adding new features. The latest is an enhanced AR+ mode on Android that takes advantage of ARCore for a more realistic experience.

The Niantic game helped popularize the concept of augmented reality with a passthrough mode that turned on your rear camera to catch Pokémon. In AR+ mode on supported devices, Pokémon will be displayed to a fixed point in the real-world.

Users can walk towards or around the Pokémon that in turn can sense your proximity and speed. In the game, this allows for bonus points, but could also scare away the Pokémon if you walk too fast towards it.

As you walk up to a Pokémon, it scales in size and will notice your movement! Get up close before you throw your Poké Ball to make the Pokémon easier to catch, and even earn an Expert Handler bonus!! Or you can tap the camera icon to take a photo of your subject in the environment around you.

On Android, AR+ requires ARCore supported device running 7.0 Nougat or above. Many devices including the Google Pixel and Pixel 2, Samsung, and LG flagships support Google’s platform for mobile augmented reality. The current list of supported devices is below.

Version 0.123.1 of Pokémon GO is rolling out now via the Play Store.

Acer Chromebook Tab 10 LG G6 Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) Asus ROG Phone G7 One, G7 ThinQ Galaxy A6 (2018) Zenfone AR Q6 Galaxy A7 (2017) Zenfone ARES Q8 Galaxy A8, Galaxy A8+ (2018) Google Nexus 5X V30, V30+, V30+ JOJO Galaxy Note8 Nexus 6P V35 ThinQ Galaxy Note9 Pixel, Pixel XL V40 Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Motorola Moto G5S Plus Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ HMD Global Nokia 6 (2018) Moto X4 Galaxy Tab S3 Nokia 6.1 Plus Moto Z2 Force Galaxy Tab S4 Nokia 7 Plus Moto Z3, Moto Z3 Play Sony Xperia XZ Premium Nokia 8 OnePlus OnePlus 3T Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact Nokia 8 Sirocco OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ2 Premium Huawei Honor 10 OnePlus 6 Vivo NEX A nova 3, nova 3i NEX S P20, P20 Pro X23 Porsche Design Mate RS Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 SE Mate 20 Lite Mi Mix 2S Y9 2019 Pocophone F1

