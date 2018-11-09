Google app 8.49 preps sharing Collections, linking cars to Assistant, more [APK Insight]

In another version jump, the latest Google app beta is rolling out this afternoon. Google app 8.49 details work on linking compatible cars with Google Assistant and the ability to share Collections. Other features in-development include auto-downloading in Google Podcasts and a Google Lens history.

Linking cars with Google Assistant

For the past several versions, we’ve been tracking car support — codenamed “kitt” — in Google Assistant. Google app 8.49 adds explicit text noting “Cars that work with your Google Assistant.” Vehicles will be another device type alongside Google Home and Smart Displays.

<string name=”assistant_settings_add_device_add_3p_device”>Link a device</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_add_device_add_3p_device_description”>Smart devices or services in your home that work with your Google Assistant</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_add_device_add_car”>Link a car</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_add_device_add_car_description”>Cars that work with your Google Assistant</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_add_device_add_gha_device”>Set up a device</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_add_device_add_gha_device_description”>Google Home, smart displays, and other devices that are Made for Google</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_add_device_subtitle”>Set up a new device or link a device or car that works with your Google Assistant</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_add_device_title”>Add a device</string>

Sharing Collections

In September, Google laid out the next 20 years of Search. One aspect of it is better surfacing of a user’s past results and queries. Search already has a Collections feature to save links, articles from the Google Feed, or pictures from Google Images and group them together.

This feature is now getting the ability to share a Collection with a private link. In “Private” mode, “Only you can see this collection.” However, you can generate a URL so that recipients have access to that list. It’s useful for making purchases or even travel planning and sharing related URLs.

<string name=”collections_detail_share_settings”>Share settings</string> <string name=”collections_dialog_continue”>Continue</string> <string name=”collections_dialog_private”>Private</string> <string name=”collections_dialog_private_description”>Only you can see this collection</string> <string name=”collections_dialog_share_confirmation_body”>”You’ll get a link to share, and anyone with that link can see your list”</string> <string name=”collections_dialog_share_confirmation_title”>Share this collection</string> <string name=”collections_dialog_share_settings_title”>Share settings</string> <string name=”collections_dialog_shared”>Shared</string> <string name=”collections_dialog_shared_description”>Anyone with the link can see this collection</string> <string name=”collections_dialog_tap_to_copy_link”>Tap to copy link</string> <string name=”collections_dialog_updating”>Updating…</string>

Google Podcasts auto downloading

Work on letting Google Podcasts auto download episodes is still underway, with a new string in Google app 8.49 noting what shows you’ve enabled to automatically cache an episode for offline listening.

<string name=”enabled_auto_downloading_description”>Enabled for %1$d out of %2$d podcasts</string>

Google Lens Image History

Like with search results and voice queries, Google Lens might be adding the ability to see past images you looked up. This list would be accessible from the overflow menu in the Lens viewfinder, and be convenient for finding images not saved in your camera roll.

<string name=”lens_history_title”>History</string> <string name=”lens_manage_history”>Manage History</string> <string name=”lens_overflow_menu_image_history”>Image History</string>

Workspace

With only one line and an icon as evidence, the Google app is prepping a “Workspace” feature.

<string name=”workspace”>Workspace</string>

