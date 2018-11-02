Google app 8.44 preps Actions recommendations for Assistant, setting alarms, more [APK Insight]

While today’s Google app beta is not as jam-packed with major discoveries as last week’s, there are a number of tweaks and other changes in-progress. Google app 8.44 details some refinements for upcoming functionality like setting a default notes/lists provider, Assistant recommendations, and more.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Google Assistant recommendations

Assistant can do a lot, with the Explore section serving as the app store for Actions. Google app 8.44 features a new walkthrough that allows you to set your interests and get pertinent recommendations.

No download or installation is necessary. Just choose your interests, and you’ll get action recommendations.

Setting alarms

Last month, with version 8.28, Google began preparing the ability for Assistant routines to start after a Google Clock alarm goes off. This functionality was already announced at I/O 2018, and Google app 8.44 now features strings relating to setting an alarm.

Specifically, it notes how the Google app — and presumably Assistant — “can’t set alarms on your phone more than 24 hours before they’re supposed to go off.”

<string name=”create_alarm_confirmation_card_button_view_alarms”>View alarms</string> <string name=”create_alarm_text_failure_past”>Actually, that time already passed.</string> <string name=”create_alarm_text_failure_too_far_in_future”>”Sorry, I can’t set alarms on your phone more than 24 hours before they’re supposed to go off.”</string> <string name=”create_alarm_text_success”>Sure, setting an alarm.</string>

Car nickname

After confirming last week that Kitt is related to the Google Assistant and cars, there are new strings dealing with setting a nickname for your car.

<string name=”car_agent_icon_accessibility_label”>”The provider’s icon”</string> <string name=”car_nickname_edit_text_hint”>Tap to set a nickname</string>

Lists and notes services

Also announced at I/O 2018, the ability to see a default note taking app began rolling out to beta users last month. Google app 8.44 adds a new line to the settings page that details how “notes and lists” will also be saved by your Assistant.” This is another use for the Notes web backend we spotted several weeks ago, and was since hidden.

General settings

The past several releases have worked on new General settings that basically put all non-Assistant Google app settings into one menu. Work on that continues in Google app 8.44 with the replication of the existing ability (under Accounts & privacy) to set Nicknames when interacting with voice commands.

<string name=”relationships_preference”>relationships</string> <string name=”relationships_summary_hub”>Add nicknames for your contacts</string>

How to update?

You can sign-up for the Google app’s beta program here or by heading to the Play Store listing on Android and scrolling to the bottom. The latest beta version of the Google app is immediately rolled out when it’s available.

We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: