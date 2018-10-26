Google app 8.39 preps Material Theme ‘More’ tab, Assistant ‘Add a Car,’ and Discover [APK Insight]

The latest beta version of the Google app is rolling out this evening with a number of new features. Google app 8.39 reveals a possible upcoming deprecation of “Unlock with Voice Match,” a Material Theme for the “More” tab, and “kitt” — Assistant for cars.

Redesigned ‘More’ tab

The last “More” tab in the Google app houses a number of settings and options, with Google app 8.39 revealing a redesign. Leveraging the Google Material Theme, it includes the new style of hollowed-out icons, revamped account switcher, and Google logo at the top. Many of the same menu items appear, but “Search activity” and the new “Your data in Search” privacy controls are now included.

<string name=”your_data_in_search”>Your data in Search</string>

Kitt: Assistant and cars

Last week’s beta added a “kitt_device” that we assumed was related to Assistant on Android Auto. Google app 8.39 is back with new strings confirming that it is related to the Google Assistant, while we’ve also managed to enable “Add a car” in the Services section of Assistant settings.

<string name=”assistant_kitt_preference”>assistantKitt</string>

<string name=”kitt_agent_prefix_pref_key”>kitt_agent_prefix_pref_key_</string> <string name=”kitt_description_pref_key”>kitt_description_pref_key</string> <string name=”kitt_device_account_link_pref_key”>kitt_device_account_link_pref_key</string> <string name=”kitt_settings_link”>Link</string> <string name=”kitt_settings_unlink”>Unlink</string>

Voice Match deprecated

With the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, Google removed the “Unlock with Voice Match” option that allowed users to:

Say “Ok Google” to unlock your device and access your Assistant directly

This “less secure feature” — as Google itself warned — essentially acted as another passcode, and allowed “a similar voice or recording of your voice” to unlock your device. Google’s new solution, starting with its latest flagship, only allows a user’s voice to “access personal results like email, calendar, contacts, and reminders when your phone is locked” through Google Assistant.

<string name=”opa_trusted_voice_deprecation_promo_cancel_text”>OK</string> <string name=”opa_trusted_voice_deprecation_promo_message”>”The Voice Match to unlock feature you’ve been using has been replaced with a more secure way to get personal results while your device is locked. You can change this in your Assistant settings” <string name=”opa_trusted_voice_deprecation_promo_settings_text”>SETTINGS</string> <string name=”opa_trusted_voice_deprecation_promo_title”>Updated Voice Match</string>

Pixel 2 Pixel 2 Pixel 3

Google app 8.39 is now preparing to deprecate “Unlock with Voice Match” in favor of that new “Lock screen personal results” option to all devices. This “Updated Voice Match” prompt explaining the change would only make sense on phones and tablets that previously had access to the prior capability.

<string name=”personal_response_on_lockscreen_agree_button”>I agree</string> <string name=”personal_response_on_lockscreen_decline_button”>No thanks</string> <string name=”personal_response_on_lockscreen_learn_more”>Learn more</string> <string name=”personal_response_on_lockscreen_message”>”Use Voice Match to access your email, calendar, contacts, and more when your phone is locked. You’ll still need to unlock your phone for some actions, like purchases and sending messages.” <string name=”personal_response_on_lockscreen_title”>Get personal results on your lock screen</string> <string name=”personal_response_on_lockscreen_turn_off”>You can turn this off in Assistant settings.</string>

<string name=”upgrade_vm_legal_text”><b>Why upgrade?</b>” Improve your Assistant’s ability to recognize your voice, and benefit from enhanced security. “<b>”What you’re agreeing to:”</b> Upgrading Voice Match and letting Google create a unique model of your voice. This voice model is sent to Google when you speak to your Assistant, but only permanently stored on your Assitant devices. You can always remove Voice Match later in Assistant Settings. <string name=”upgrade_vm_summary”>”It looks like you’ve already set up Voice Match on these Assistant devices:”</string> <string name=”upgrade_vm_title”>Upgrade Voice Match on your other Assistant devices</string>

Google Discover

A number of strings referring to the “Feed” have been renamed in Google app 8.39 to “Discover.” While the first tab in the Google app was quickly renamed to the new branding, the new functionality to adjust how much of a certain type of content appears and the new topic headers have yet to appear for most users.

Google app 8.33:

<string name=”access_google_now_title”>See updates in your feed</string> <string name=”access_now_promo”>Check out your feed</string> <string name=”access_now_promo_content_description”>Access your Google Feed</string> <string name=”access_now_promo_detail”>Tap to see updates and stories based on your interests</string>

Google app 8.39:

<string name=”access_google_now_title”>See updates in Discover</string> <string name=”access_now_promo”>Explore your interests with Discover</string> <string name=”access_now_promo_content_description”>Go to Discover</string> <string name=”access_now_promo_detail”>See the latest on your favorite topics, teams, celebrities, and more</string>

Google Assistant app shortcut

Homescreen settings

Following last week’s release, there are more strings related to the homescreen in Google app 8.39 as part of the new General settings.

<string name=”homescreen_add_icon_preference”>pref_add_icon_to_home</string> <string name=”homescreen_add_shortcuts_label”>Add icon to Home screen</string> <string name=”homescreen_add_shortcuts_summary”>For new apps</string> <string name=”homescreen_rotation_preference”>pref_allowRotation</string> <string name=”homescreen_rotation_summary”>Screen will automatically turn when phone is rotated.</string> <string name=”homescreen_rotation_title”>Home screen rotation</string>

How to update?

