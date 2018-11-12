OnePlus’ 5G smartphone arriving in ‘early’ 2019, but it won’t be the OnePlus 7

OnePlus has seen some big success with its latest device, the OnePlus 6T, but that hasn’t slowed it down one bit from looking to the future. This week, the company has confirmed new details surrounding a OnePlus 5G phone.

Rumors and official details from OnePlus itself have been coming out for quite some time surrounding a 5G-capable device. As we inch closer to 2019, though, things continue to heat up. Speaking to CNET en Español, OnePlus has confirmed that it will “present” a 5G smartphone at the beginning of 2019. That seemingly points to a MWC 2019 debut.

That shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, as OnePlus would likely benefit from displaying new hardware at the show. What’s important to note, however, is that the company’s flagship release typically takes place closer to the summer.

Most interestingly in this report, however, are some details on how a OnePlus 5G phone would fit into the company’s lineup. Apparently, OnePlus wants to continue keeping its flagship affordable, so this 5G device may not be the OnePlus 7. Rather, it may be a third option in the company’s annual lineup, splitting out from the inevitable OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T.

The company wants to keep its OnePlus 7 flagship phone and surely the OnePlus 7T as its main devices, because by the state it is 5G would not sell a high-end 5G phone without increasing the cost of the device considerably.

Since reports have come out regarding the OnePlus 5G phone, many expected it to be the OnePlus 7. Clearly, though, that’s simply not the case.

