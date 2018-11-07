Samsung’s Android Pie open beta hits Galaxy S9 and S9+ this month, public release January 2019

Since the release of Android Pie, many devices have been brought up to date with the latest version of Android. While this has been the case for many traditional brands like OnePlus and LG, Samsung devices have been noticeably absent. Now it seems the wait will soon be over, with the first beta of Samsung’s vision for Android Pie coming this month.

Today was the Samsung Developers Conference, which was filled to the brim with exciting Samsung announcements and developments. While most of the attention was on Samsung’s new ‘Infinity Flex’ foldable phone technology, the company’s existing devices were not forgotten.

The Galaxy S9, S9+, and Note 9 were all announced to be getting an update to Android Pie in January of next year, with an open beta for the S9 and S9+ starting later this month. At the event, Samsung stated that the beta will be initially limited to the United States, Germany, and South Korea, but the official website for the One UI beta also shows China, France, India, Poland, Spain, and the UK.

Galaxy S9 and S9+ owners who wish to apply for the beta can do from the Samsung Members app. Once accepted, your device will have an update available in the Settings app, when you choose to search manually for it.

The update will come bundled with the company’s new visual design language, One UI. This new One UI, a full replacement of Samsung’s previous TouchWiz design, seems to have been the primary reason behind Samsung’s delay in bringing Android Pie to its devices.

It’s been reported that Android Pie, and thus the new interface, will arrive on some older Samsung devices some time after they arrive on the S9 and Note 9. Considering the S8 and Note 8 are still relatively new smartphones, there is certainly hope for owners of these devices.

