Pixel Visual Core support w/ HDR+ exits beta on Moment Pro Camera app, available to all

The camera on Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is amazing. Part of what makes it so good is Google’s HDR+ mode. Thanks to the Pixel Visual Core, that handy trick can be extended to other apps, and now one of our favorite camera apps is picking up public support…

Earlier this month we reported on Moment’s Pro Camera app adding support for the Visual Core in an update, but that turned out to just be a beta. Now, though, we’ve confirmed with Moment that this update is rolling out publicly this week to all users.

With the latest version of the Moment Pro Camera app, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners can take advantage of the same HDR+ functionality as Google’s camera app, but in Moment’s much more flexible app. This functionality was first promised when the app first launched, so we’re glad to see that’s it’s finally officially arrived.

HDR+ is available when shooting in JPG mode with a toggle in the corner of the screen to turn the feature on or off. If you do turn on HDR+, results from Moment’s app should be just as good as what you’d get from the Google Camera app.

On top of that, Moment says this update also allows users to set Pro Camera as your default camera app, meaning you’ll be able to access it from the lockscreen or with a double-tap of the power button on certain devices. The meta-data view also “shows a map with a marker pointing to the location if available.”

This update is now available to all users – for real this time – on Google Play and the app itself costs $1.99.

