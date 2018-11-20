OnePlus 6 Open beta 7 improves video playback, adds new global data roaming mode

A brand new update for the Oxygen OS beta program is rolling out. The OnePlus 6 Open beta 7 adds tons of new features for an incremental update including UI improvements, telephony extras and two major inclusions: OnePlus Roaming and Video Enhancer.

The OnePlus 6 Open beta 7 adds a heck of a lot when compared with previous updates — most of these just being incremental bug improvements and miscellaneous feature changes.

In a post on the Official OnePlus forums, Manu J posted the entire changelog:

Hey everyone, Here is the latest open beta build for OnePlus 6. We have included 2 new features in this build – do check them out if you receive this update. System Added Video Enhancer feature Added OnePlus Roaming

Communication Added vibration when hanging up UI Improvements for emergency rescue Now able to assign a specific SIM for a specific contact or group of contacts when using dual SIM

Launcher Added User Agreement and Privacy Policy App drawer options under launcher settings General bug fixes and performance improvements

Note Video Enhancer Where can I find Video Enhancer? Settings -> Display What is video enhancer? In this mode, the colors are enhanced for a better experience while watching videos.

OnePlus Roaming OnePlus Roaming lets you surf the internet without a local SIM card. It’s like a virtual sim (only data, no calls); it should work globally in most of the countries/regions, and it will list out the plans available for the country/regions you are in so that you can purchase a suitable plan and access the Internet without a SIM. Where can I find “OnePlus Roaming? Settings -> Wi-Fi & Internet -> OnePlus Roaming How to use OnePlus Roaming? Step1: Purchase Package Select the packet you want and click to buy, then finish the payment. Step2: Enable Package After arriving at the destination, choose the purchased plan from the ordered list and enable it.

There’s a lot to unpack here, much of the OnePlus 6 beta 7 will be focused on the brand Video Enhancer mode and the OnePlus Roaming. The Video Enhancer mode adds a new toggle to the Display section of your Settings menu — but oddly no quick settings toggle as yet.

It is supposed to improve your video watching experience but in all honesty, I tested it a few times with a few different videos and couldn’t really see any major improvements either way. I wouldn’t expect massive differences, the changes are clearly meant to be more subtle than going from one color mode to another.

OnePlus Roaming is the key addition here as it allows you to connect to 4G networks without a local SIM card when travelling. All you need to do is select what nation you’ll be heading to and pick a data bundle that suits your budget. There are a few free options but these are very limited and likely just enough data to quickly check Google Maps in a bind.

It’s also worth noting that this OnePlus Roaming option doesn’t mean you’ll be able to send SMS or receive regular phone calls, that said, apps like WhatsApp and Skype will work just fine.

If you’re a dual SIM OnePlus 6 user, the addition of per SIM contact selection will be welcomed. This might prove especially useful if you use your device for personal and work purposes and have two separate lines in operation at the same time.

Beyond the telephony improvements, there is a OnePlus Launcher tweak to the app drawer — which is totally optional. Normally when you swipe up on your home screen the entire app drawer will launch. Now with this new mode, you’re able to set this swipe to launch the app search mode from the app drawer. I don’t exactly like this new method but to each their own.

The OnePlus 6 Open beta 7 is rolling out now, just head to your System Update pane and download it manually.

