Google Pay welcomes Chile as the latest country to officially support the service

Google Pay is constantly gaining new footholds across the globe, partnering with banks in new countries to bring its mobile payment system to the masses. The latest country to gain Google Pay is Chile.

The South American country will join other recent additions to Google Pay like the United Arab Emirates, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland. According to the official support page, Chile will bring the grand total of countries with proper Google Pay support to 27.

Only one bank is partnering with Google Pay for its initial Chilean presence, CMR Falabella. As this is one of the largest banks on the continent, this partnership may soon see Google Pay support expand to other South American countries that CMR Falabella has a presence in, like Argentina, Peru, and Colombia.

Customers of CMR Falabella in Chile should now be able to connect any VISA card to Google Pay. The related support page says that the bank’s other cards, like Mastercard, are not yet supported by Google Pay.

More about Google Pay:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: