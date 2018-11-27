YouTube video credits can no longer be edited, will be discontinued next year w/ new features coming

YouTube has a ton of useful features, but many are often removed, seemingly for no reason. This week, YouTube has pulled functionality from its video credits feature ahead of its full removal next year.

The best gifts for Android users

Video credits on YouTube have been available for a while now as an easy way for creators to give a quick shout-out to those who were involved with creating that video. Writers, stars, editors, and more were able to be credited with links to their respective channels. The feature wasn’t used too widely, though, so the service has decided to pull it.

Credits provide you with the ability to tag the collaborators of your videos and link to each collaborator’s channel from your video watch page. Highlight your video stars, writers or other collaborators. Give credit to your video editors or the musician who composed your score!

As of November 26th, YouTube video credits can no longer be created or edited. Despite that, however, existing video credits will remain attached to videos. That is, they will until the feature is removed from YouTube entirely early next year. On January 31st, 2019, YouTube video credits will be discontinued entirely and existing credits will be deleted.

YouTube will still enable credits for those who contribute captions to a video. The platform also mentions on a support page that it’s “working on new features to let you tag other creators in your videos.” Currently, it’s unclear what those new features entail or when we’ll see them.

More on YouTube:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: