Samsung Galaxy Note 9 One UI beta program registration now open for US owners

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users have already had the opportunity to get on the Samsung One UI with the Android Pie beta, but now Note 9 users can register to get involved in this limited testing phase. The download isn’t yet available, but the registration process is now open to US users.

This is great news specifically for owners of unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 devices, which, as noted by XDA developers, will allow you to potentially get hands-on with this massive UI overhaul.

Although Samsung has not yet officially announced this beta program for the Galaxy Note 9, some users have already been able to sign up for the beta via the latest Samsung+ application.

There are no guarantees that this mini-workaround will allow you to sign up yourself, but there has been confirmation from Sprint and Verizon users running the U1 firmware that signup is possible. Prior to signing up, it’s worth noting that the users who initially spotted this update have yet to receive the download.

If you want to try signing up for the limited beta, the sign up process is relatively easy. Head to the Samsung+ app and if you should see a banner saying “One UI with Android 9.0 on Galaxy Note 9”. Simply click it and follow the registration steps. You will need to be logged into your Samsung account to register.

There are also reports of this notification not being available to everyone, so we would recommend checking back regularly to see if the notification appears for you. Naturally, this is likely to be a limited release with a full release coming officially next year.

We’re now into the second phase of the Samsung Galaxy S9 beta program, which is yet to receive an update after the initial release was rolled out in mid-November. Here’s hoping that this next phase includes a real download for the Note 9.

